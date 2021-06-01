Serious safety failings have been revealed in a report into a fire that tore through a block of flats in east London.

Two people were taken to hospital and dozens more needed treatment after fire broke out in May at the 19-storey New Providence Wharf development near Canary Wharf.

London Fire Brigade's report said a faulty ventilation system meant the building acted like a "broken chimney" and the escape route filled with smoke.

The initial findings from Senior Brigade Fire Investigators show that the smoke detectors on the 8th floor communal corridor failed to operate both the Automatic Opening Vent (AOV) and the cross corridor fire doors. London Fire Brigade report

The report also confirmed the fire started in a fuse board in an 8th floor flat and further tests were being carried to find out why it failed.

Firefighters at the scene in New Providence Wharf in May

Timber decking was thought to have spread the fire outside the building between several floors - but not the ACM panels - the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower.

The report highlighted Government advice which states:

Balconies should not assist fire spread along the external wall. Balconies including combustible materials may not meet an appropriate standard of safety and could pose a risk to the health and safety of residents and other building users. Government building safety advice

London Fire Brigade said all building owners and managers should check materials used on external balconies and consider whether they could contribute to the spread of fire.

"The smoke ventilation system inside New Providence Wharf acted like a broken chimney leading to a potentially life-threatening situation. Had it not been for the exceptional actions of our firefighters and 999 control officers this could have had tragic consequences," said London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills.

"Despite our response to this fire and drawing on the many lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire, in many cases we are sadly still not seeing a culture change in all those responsible for fire safety in high rise buildings.

"The New Providence Wharf fire needs to be an urgent wake-up call to all building owners and managers. Look at the fire safety solutions inside your building and take action if they are not performing correctly. It is too late to wait for a fire to see if they work," he added.

Building developer Ballymore has been approached for comment.