Police dog repeatedly stabbed during south London knife attack

A police dog has been seriously injured and his handler facing weeks off work following a knife attack in south London.

Kaiser was stabbed five times in the head and once below his eye after tracking down a suspected intruder in the back garden of a house in Orpington.

Despite his injuries Kaiser kept control of the man for long enough to allow officers to take hold of him.

He was then taken to a vet where the stab wounds were found to have hit bone, narrowly avoiding lasting injury.

Kaiser pictured shortly after the attack Credit: Met Police

In the struggle that followed the attack an officer ended up with a broken wrist and is expected to be off work for up to a month.

A man was detained under the Mental Health Act and is now receiving appropriate treatment.

"I want to pay tribute to Kaiser and PC Woolcott for the immense bravery they showed in tackling this armed man. Kaiser was stabbed multiple times in the head and is lucky to be alive," said Superintendent Emma Richards, from the Met's Taskforce.

"We should recognise that the man responsible for this attack was suffering from a mental health crisis. He is getting the care he needs now and a decision will be taken in due course as to whether it would be appropriate for any criminal charges to follow.

"Incidents where mental health is a significant factor can be unpredictable and sometimes dangerous. They make up an increasing proportion of the calls our officers respond to and present a unique set of challenges," she added.