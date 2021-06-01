Teenager dies after tennis court stabbing in north London

A teenager has died after he was found stabbed in a tennis court area in north London.

Officers were called at 5.54pm on Monday to Montrose Park in Edgware following reports of a group of males fighting.

Police found an 18-year-old with a stab injury.

The teenager was treated by London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service at the scene, but was pronounced dead at 7.19pm.

Police are working to inform his next of kin, while formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow.

Seven males have been arrested on suspicion of offences including affray and attempted murder, and are in police custody.

Officers are working to determine whether there were any more injuries, and urged members of the public in the area to go home.