Two serving soldiers charged with trying to sell ammunition

Two serving members of the Army have been charged with firearms offences after being accused of trying to sell ammunition.

Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both from Berkshire, were arrested following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad.

Gill has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition, and another count of possession of a prohibited weapon, relating to an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid.

Graham is accused of one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition, and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.

Both have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 1.