Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield

If things go according to plan nightclubs will reopen later this month for the first time since last March, and a survey shows just how crucial that is to London's nightlife.

Nine out of ten say their survival is threatened by any delay

95 per cent have already spent money for reopening

73 per cent have already called back staff

DJ Jonas Blue hopes to play his new single, Hear Me Say, to a packed Ministry of Sound when, and if, the club reopens.