'I'm counting the days!' DJ Jonas Blue prepares at Ministry of Sound for clubs to reopen
Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield
If things go according to plan nightclubs will reopen later this month for the first time since last March, and a survey shows just how crucial that is to London's nightlife.
Nine out of ten say their survival is threatened by any delay
95 per cent have already spent money for reopening
73 per cent have already called back staff
DJ Jonas Blue hopes to play his new single, Hear Me Say, to a packed Ministry of Sound when, and if, the club reopens.