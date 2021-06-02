Where to get help as a refugee or asylum seeker

If you, or someone you know, needs help as a refugee of asylum seeker, the following websites and services may be useful:

Government website - you may be able to get housing and money to support you and your family while you’re waiting to find out if you’ll be given asylum.

Asylum Aid - provides legal aid advice and representation on behalf of asylum seekers and refugees

Refugee Action - help and advice for refugees and asylum seekers on issues including the asylum process and how to access support

Migrant Help - protecting people affected by displacement and exploitation