Man appears in court over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a flower seller who was fatally stabbed close to his stall in north London.

Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the “flower man of Islington” by customers and his local community, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Essex Road in Islington just before 5.30pm on Saturday.

James Peppiatt, of Elmore Street, north London, appeared briefly at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, a court official said.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Peppiatt is next due to appear on Monday, the court official said.

Later on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

She has been bailed to a date in mid-June.