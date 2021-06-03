Officers attacked at scene of suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton

A crowd threw objects at police officers who had been called to reports of a man believed to have been stabbed and shot in South London on Wednesday night.

Officers, including some with firearms, were called the scene in Moorland Road along with London’s Air Ambulance shortly after 9.30pm.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following what the Metropolitan Police described as a “serious incident”.

Police said a man in his mid-20s was found with what are thought to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing, police said.

The force said police at the scene were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them.

A spokesman said no officers are believed to have been seriously hurt, but was unable to give details on numbers or say whether any suffered minor injuries.

A crime scene remains in place and the Met said there is a police presence in the area to reassure residents.