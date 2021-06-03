"It's complex enough to organise one version of a wedding, so it's frustrating to organise two or three versions," said groom Ben Lazar

An exclusive survey by ITV News London found the vast majority of couples wanting to marry this summer think the current guidance is unclear and many believe current restrictions won't be lifted.

The survey of nearly 500 London couples uncovered widespread confusion about Covid restrictions and claims the wedding industry has been treated worse than hospitality.

The ITV News London poll found:

87% said guidance around weddings is unclear

39% already postponed wedding

72% won't push wedding back again

81% aren't confident restrictions will lift

Danielle Sugarman and her fiancé Ben Lazar have already postponed their wedding twice and are due to get married on June 24th, days after Covid restrictions are due to be lifted.

The couple halved the number of guests and have plans to cut the number to just 30 if necessary. Ben's family is flying over from Australia so can't postpone the big day again.

"In times of constant bad news, weddings could provide the happiness that we all so deeply crave," they said.

"There has been so little to celebrate and people's mental health over the past year has really suffered and the uncertainty around such a joyous event in a person's life has really added to the strain," the couple added.

If all goes to plan the fourth and final step of the Covid roadmap on June 21st could see a return to normal life.

Credit: Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

This means restrictions will no longer apply on how many people you can meet both indoors and outdoors, including for weddings and other life events.

But the ITV News London survey showed many are worried about the days ahead and even if restrictions lift, 75% are not clear about what that means for guest numbers, dancing, social distancing and mask wearing at weddings.

And nearly everyone who responded felt the wedding industry had been given a bad deal compared to other industries.

A Government spokesperson said: "We know how disruptive the pandemic has been to couples and the wider wedding industry, but we have to ensure that we are putting the safety of the British public first and that is why it is right to continue to look at the latest data.

"We have already issued straightforward, clear and accessible guidance for those holding weddings and receptions ​under current guidelines and continue to work closely with the sector."