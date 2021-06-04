Breakthrough treatments at Royal Marsden for 'hard to treat' oesophageal cancer
Two years after his diagnosis and Roy Norwood's latest scans show his cancer is under control.
He wasn't expected to live more than a few months. But thanks to a new treatment being trialled here at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - he's still going to strong.
Roy has advanced cancer of the oesophagus which is traditionally hard to treat.
In fact 9 out of 10 patients die within a year.
Participants in a new trial conducted by the Royal Marsden were randomly allocated one of three treatments.
Traditional chemotherapy
2 x Immunotherapy drugs
Chemotherapy and 1 x Immunotherapy drug
The final group is the one Roy was put in.
The median life expectancy using just chemotherapy for this type of cancer is less than 10 months.
With the two immunotherapy drugs it's almost 14 months.
And with the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the median life expectancy is more than 15 months.
But doctors hope many patients could survive longer than this and possibly become long-term survivors or live cancer free.
The new medication regimes use immunotherapy to get the body's own antibodies to attack the cancer.
They could transform the lives of patients around the world, including Roy's.