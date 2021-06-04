Tap above to watch report by Katie Barnfield

Two years after his diagnosis and Roy Norwood's latest scans show his cancer is under control.

Study at the Royal Marsden has found not one, but two, new treatment options for patients with advanced oesophageal cancer

He wasn't expected to live more than a few months. But thanks to a new treatment being trialled here at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - he's still going to strong.

When your told you've got a serious case of cancer. You go into a type of shock. If I hadn't been told I had cancer I wouldn't have known. I don't have any problems Roy Norwood, Cancer Patient

Roy has advanced cancer of the oesophagus which is traditionally hard to treat.

In fact 9 out of 10 patients die within a year.

Participants in a new trial conducted by the Royal Marsden were randomly allocated one of three treatments.

Traditional chemotherapy

2 x Immunotherapy drugs

Chemotherapy and 1 x Immunotherapy drug

The final group is the one Roy was put in.

The median life expectancy using just chemotherapy for this type of cancer is less than 10 months.

With the two immunotherapy drugs it's almost 14 months.

And with the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the median life expectancy is more than 15 months.

But doctors hope many patients could survive longer than this and possibly become long-term survivors or live cancer free.

"When we add immunotherapy or we use immunotherapy in this situation, the tumour will shrink down and will shrink down for a much longer time. Hopefully in the future will bring on more patients that will be cured." Dr Ian Chau - Consultant Oncologist, The Royal Marsden

The new medication regimes use immunotherapy to get the body's own antibodies to attack the cancer.

They could transform the lives of patients around the world, including Roy's.