Josh Patterson spoke to our presenter, Lucrezia Millarini on our six o'clock programme about becoming the first person to run a marathon in all four nations in a day.

Crossing the finish line after a gruelling 26.2 miles is no mean feat at the best of times.

But how about running that distance four times in just one day?

Former Made in Chelsea star, Josh Patterson is the first person in history to run a marathon in all four countries of the UK in under 24 hours.

Former Made in Chelsea Star ran four marathons in four countries under 24 hours.

His challenges has raised more than 20,000 pounds for the Samaritans charity.