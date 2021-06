Police investigating the murder of Takieddine ‘Taki’ Boudhane have charged a 27-year-old man.

Taki was a 30-year-old Algerian national living in London.

He was stabbed on Lennox Road in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020.

A European arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Nathan Smith.

He was arrested at Heathrow airport on Thursday 3 June and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4 June.