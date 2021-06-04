Police investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Hyde Park have released a series of photos of people they want to speak to.

Police were called to reports of a gang with machetes on Tuesday 1 June.

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. He was given immediate first aid and taken to a London hospital.

The teenager remains in a stable, non-life threatening condition.

We urge anyone who knows or can identify the men in these pictures to come forward. No piece of information is too small. Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley

"The brazen violence that was witnessed by many people enjoying the sun in Hyde Park was both shocking and unacceptable."

Police were called to Hyde Park after reports of a gang with machetes Credit: Metropolitan Police

"We appreciate the images and videos that were widely shared following the incident will have caused concern to people in the area and to those who visit the park regularly."

A police presence remains at Hyde Park Credit: Metropolitan Police

I want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring our parks remain a safe space for everyone to enjoy. We are doing all we can to track down the individuals involved and bring them to justice. Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

An increased police presence remains in Hyde Park.