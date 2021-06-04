Police investigating Hyde Park stabbing release photos
Police investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Hyde Park have released a series of photos of people they want to speak to.
Police were called to reports of a gang with machetes on Tuesday 1 June.
A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. He was given immediate first aid and taken to a London hospital.
The teenager remains in a stable, non-life threatening condition.
"The brazen violence that was witnessed by many people enjoying the sun in Hyde Park was both shocking and unacceptable."
"We appreciate the images and videos that were widely shared following the incident will have caused concern to people in the area and to those who visit the park regularly."
A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.
An increased police presence remains in Hyde Park.