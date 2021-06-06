Southwark residents campaign against plans to build housing on estate playgrounds
The pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of green spaces, particularly in the centre of the capital where outdoor space is often limited.
Residents across Southwark are campaigning to protect their play areas, after the council submitted plans for redevelopment sites on 28 estates.
They council say that the plans are essentially to plug the gap in social housing availability, but the residents allege private homes are also going to be built on their parks and sports areas.