A charity for people living with neuro-disabilities, British Home, has launched a major new social media campaign called the 'Ice Cube Challenge'.

The eye-catching campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for British Home with an ambitious target of £500,000.

The money will be used to advance its specialised care and rehabilitation for people living with neuro-disability.

It's hoped the challenge could even rival the world famous Ice Bucket Challenge which was a firm favourite with celebrities.

So what you waiting for?!? Fancy giving it a go? Get involved with the British Home Ice Cube Challenge and follow these three steps.

PARTICIPATE: Upload a video of yourself attempting to throw an ice cube into a cup from a distance. The more impressive the ‘trick shot’, the better!

DONATE: Successful or not, upload a screenshot of their donation to British Home through the charity’s JustGiving page.

NOMINATE: Challenge six of your friends to complete the challenge and donate to British Home by tagging the charity in their social post and include the ‘#BHIceCubeChallenge’ hashtag. Six friends will be tagged to represent the one in six people in the UK that are affected by a neuro-disability.

And don't forget to send us or tag British Home in your efforts and they'll showcase the best examples on their website and on social media.