Run, walk, stagger - just get it done! Tap above to watch Eddie Izzard's full video message

Performer and marathon supremo Eddie Izzard gave some energising words of wisdom to two runners raising thousands of pounds for Cure Leukaemia.

Lee Roberts and Jordan Smith began their 'Palace to Paris' fundraising campaign last week running the streets of South London - the equivalent miles it would take to run to Paris.

In the heat of June the pair are running 15km each day until the end of the month with no planned days off.

Eddie Izzard, who has run a staggering 100 marathons, said it was important to "listen to your body" every step of the way.

"If there are two of you, you should run as fast as your slowest member," Izzard said.

"If one pushes on the other feels obliged to keep up and then their body starts to fall apart - you've got to run at the speed of your slowest member and then you get everyone through - you're not trying to win world records, just get everyone across the finish line," she added.

Lee Roberts and Jordan Smith Credit: Emily Hill

Lee and Jordan are running for Geoff Hill has advanced leukaemia after first being diagnosed four years ago. He went from being the Editor of ITV News to endless rounds of chemotherapy and biopsies.

Geoff is a life-long Crystal Palace fan so there was no better place to start the challenge than Selhurst Park.

Izzard, a fellow Crystal Palace fan, said it was important to make sure the run was fun.

"Run, walk stagger and get it done!" she said.

"Stop, go to the loo, make it fun, take a photograph, put something on social media - whatever you need to do - you've got to try and find the fun within it," she added.

Writing about his experience of having leukaemia on the Crystal Palace website, Geoff said:

"My health was deteriorating at an alarming rate. In just three weeks I went from my usual gym routine to being violently ill after a warm up. My heart would start racing after walking up a flight of stairs. I found it harder to go for the shortest of walks, and even started waiting for later trains to avoid crossing the bridge to a different platform."

For details about how to get involved with Lee and Jordan's 'Palace to Paris' fundraising for the challenge, click here.