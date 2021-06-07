Waterloo & City line reopens in London for first time since March 2020
The Waterloo & City line reopened on Monday for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.
The London commuter link, which connects Waterloo and Bank stations in the centre of the capital, closed in March 2020.
Services will now run every five minutes Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am and 3.30pm to 7pm.
TfL said the operating hours will enable customers to stagger their journeys during rush hour and provide extra capacity for people who have to travel at peak times. The line had been due to reopen on June 21 this year.
During the pandemic, Waterloo & City line Tube drivers were drafted onto the Central Line to help manage the extra services required to ensure social distancing was maintained.
TfL said the number of people using the Tube had increased by more than 20% since May 17.
TfL said there will be occasions when social distancing is not possible as more people return to using the network, and advised people to consider waiting for the next service when necessary. Face coverings must still be worn across the transport network.