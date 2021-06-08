A two foot snake has been found down a drain in south west London after slithering away from its owner.

The red, white and black striped reptile was discovered at a garage workshop in Kingston-upon-Thames by shocked staff. They put him in a box until the RSPCA arrived who believe the creature is an escaped pet.

"I think he’s likely to be an escaped pet as he was a decent weight so has clearly had someone looking after him quite recently," said Animal Rescue Officer Jade Guthrie.

"Snakes are excellent escape artists so I suspect this milk snake had escaped from a vivarium somewhere so we are very keen to try and reunite the reptile with the owner," Jade added.

The animal charity said most snakes officers collect are thought to be escaped pets and recommended owners get their pets microchipped by a vet.

The RSPCA advises anyone who finds a snake they believe is non-native to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and to contact the charity for advice by calling 0300 1234 999.