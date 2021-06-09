Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

When Arsenal's Bukayo Saka lines up for England in the Euros this weekend there will be one team in particular cheering him on - the Year 5 squad at his old primary school in West London. He visited them a couple of years ago and gave them a signed shirt which now hangs proudly on the wall and he's also featured as one of the school's inspiring Christians. Antoine Allen has been to meet the young footballers keen to follow in his footsteps.