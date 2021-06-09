Moped rider arrested after girl, 2, seriously injured in crossing crash

A two-year-old girl is critically ill in hospital after being hit by a moped while crossing the road at traffic lights with her family.

The 19-year-old rider, who stopped at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened at the junction of The Vale on Uxbridge Road and Agnes Road in Acton, west London, at around 6.35pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the incident and the child was taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The incident happened as the girl and her family were crossing the street at traffic lights while other vehicles waited.

“Some of those road users would have seen the incident, or may have recorded the events on dashcam footage and, if so, I would urge them to come forward and speak to police.

“This information could prove vital in ensuring we can piece together exactly what happened in this incident.”