'No jab, no job!' Pimlico Plumbers only hiring vaccinated new staff

Pimlico Plumbers has brought in a ‘no jab, no job’ hiring policy as part of its latest recruitment drive for new staff.

The home services company wants to take on six new people but only if they can show proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccination.

"This is the first time since the pandemic began that our recruitment ads will make it clear to anyone applying that they must have had at least one jab," said founder Charlie Mullins.

“I know there are critics out there painting this as a human rights issue, but all I want is to ensure both our people and our customers are safe and to give them added confidence in this business," he added.

Charlie first unveiled his ‘no jab, no job’ policy in January after saying he was prepared to spend upwards of £1m on Covid jabs, if they became privately available, to ensure his 450-strong workforce could be vaccinated.