Met Police officer guilty of spying on woman in shower with iPhone

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of spying on a woman as she was having a shower.

Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, took pictures of the woman on his iPhone as she was naked in the shower at a flat in Swiss Cottage.

The victim caught a glimpse of a phone with the camera pointing into the bathroom from the top of the door before it vanished.

When she looked again, the phone was back, and she became concerned that someone was taking pictures or recording her wash herself.

McNish, who had worked in investigating child abuse and community support, admitted taking pictures when the victim confronted him. He said: “Yeah, I was but I’ve deleted them.”

The victim grabbed a towel and rushed out of the bathroom when she realised what was happening.

After a trial Following at Southwark Crown Court McNish was found guilty of voyeurism.

"Benjamin McNish was a serving policeman who observed a woman showering without her consent for his own sexual gratification," said Andrew Levin, from the CPS.

"This was a private act that McNish had no right to observe. He violated the victim’s privacy by spying on her in a bathroom. His actions were clearly illegal and wholly unacceptable.

"During the trial McNish claimed that he had just been using his phone to look for his razor by the sink, but the prosecution was able to prove to the jury that this was an absurd lie," he added.

McNish will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at a later date.