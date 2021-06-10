Play video

Strawberries and cream, Henman Hill, and the overnight queue - all the things Wimbledon is famous for. Money made at the Grand Slam is pumped back into grass roots tennis, and week Tim Henman was with schoolchildren showing why that is so vital. But how many spectators will be in the stands this year is still in doubt ahead of the government's announcement on reopening on Monday, and it's not only the players who'll be affected.