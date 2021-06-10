A woman has died after being struck by a marked police car responding to an emergency call.

The fatal collision happened on Stockwell Road in Lambeth, south west London, at about 11.20pm on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Road closures are in place in a number of surrounding streets, including Brixton Road, Stockwell Road and Landor Road.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident had been referred to the Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is now carrying out an independent investigation.