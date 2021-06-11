A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death during the morning school run in Hillingdon.

Police were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes around 8.30am on Friday, and found the boy suffering multiple stab wounds.

The incident happened a few hundred metres away from Global Academy - a college for students aged 14 to 19 - at a time when youngsters would have been making their way to school.

Tia Rek-Williams, 21, a teacher who lives nearby, said the incident had been "traumatising". "I didn't see the initial stabbing but I did see past the point where the boy was on the ground," she told the PA news agency.

"They were saying 'come on, you've just got 30 seconds, hold on, keep fighting' and as they were saying that I saw his hand drop and his eyes close. It was so traumatising."

Ms Rek-Williams said emergency services had arrived around 30 seconds later and the boy had been treated with a defibrillator.

She said that around six people had tried to help the boy while neighbours came out of their houses and gathered in the road.

It happened in broad daylight, a 15-year-old boy, there are so many cameras. It just shows you nothing can stop these people doing these things. This happened literally in the middle of the street, not down a back alley, in front of people's houses. It's just awful. Tia Rek-Williams

Police commander for Hillingdon, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life to knife crime in Hillingdon.

This incident, that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, took place during this morning’s school run. A family has been devastated and the effects of this terrible incident will reverberate throughout our communities. As a parent of a teenage boy myself, I cannot imagine the pain the family is going through and I offer our full condolences and support. Police commander for Hillingdon, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner

The teenager died at the scene but formal identification has not taken place.

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Hillingdon

Police have detained a suspect.

A crime scene and cordons are in place. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

There will be increased police patrols over the weekend to reassure the public.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1681/11Jun.