Play video

Tap above to watch the interview with Bradley Simmonds

This weekend friends and family of Caroline Flack will be taking on a tough climbing challenge in the Lake District in memory of the presenter.

They're doing it not just to raise money for charity but also awareness of help for those struggling with their mental health. The 40-year-old took her own life in February last year.

⁣It's going to be an emotional weekend in the lake distract and physically tough but I can't wait to be alongside so many amazing people including the likes of @ollymurs and @louteasdale sharing our great memories and stories.⁣ Bradley Simmonds, friend of Caroline Flack

We spoke to one of her friends behind the challenge - Bradley Simmonds.

If you have been affected by anything in this interview, you can visit the Samaritans website