Raheem Sterling tweeted a flashback childhood picture from his days living in north London ahead of scoring his first England goal at a major tournament.

Sterling was born close to Wembley Stadium and his second-half strike earned England a 1-0 victory at Euro 2020 – the first time they have started a European Championship with a win.

Ahead of the game the 26-year-old shared a photo showing him with a medal round his neck, holding a trophy, with the hashtag #boyfrombrent.

Sterling moved to London at a young age and started his football career at Queens Park Rangers before being scouted.

His selection at Euro 2020 was questioned ahead of the game, with his form at current club Manchester City towards the back of the season seemingly a cause for concern for supporters.

But Sterling revealed he has been playing long enough to be able to keep himself closed off from the outside world in terms of personal criticism and tournament expectations for England.

“It’s early days, you know. It’s great to get off to a win,” he said.

“We know as a team we’ve got a lot to do, we’ve got a lot to build off from that performance but at the same time the most important thing is the togetherness in the team.

“You see at the end boys digging in deep. I keep banging on about the weather, it was difficult conditions, the pitch was dry, but we didn’t make any excuses.

“To be honest with you, I think one of the things, playing football and being in major tournaments for a long time now, is knowing when to block noise out and that’s what I’ve done.

“I’ve blocked the outside world off and just had to focus on coming into this tournament with a clear head, fully focused to help my team and that’s the most important thing.

“I haven’t tried to listen to any noise outside, focus on myself. I know what I can bring to the team and it’s as simple as that.”