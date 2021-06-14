Play video

London's famous landmarks shimmered in the sun on Monday as Summer's hot spell continued.

The south east of England was on course to be he hottest part of the UK as temperatures headed towards 29C.

The hottest day of 2021 so far was June 2, when a temperature of 28.3C was recorded in Northolt, north-west London.

The Met Office has warned people to be prepared when heading out and about due to high UV and pollen levels across much of the country.

Westminster Abbey in the sunshine

The hot, dry weather is set to break after Wednesday, with a thunderstorm warning in place for parts of England.

The warning remains in place up to and including Friday, with the Met Office saying there is potential for travel disruption and flooding.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re likely to become increasingly changeable towards the weekend.

“There is still the potential for some more settled spells and some warm weather is possible later in the month, but it is generally turning more changeable from this weekend.”