Together forever! Inseparable dogs in love need caring home

Play video

A pair of 'love at first sight' rescue dogs who hate being apart need a loving new home together.

TJ and Coral first set eyes on each other at Battersea’s Old Windsor centre where they quickly fell in love.

The couple are so inseparable that staff at the charity are searching for a new home where the canine couple can live together.

"At Battersea we see plenty of the dogs in our care make friends with one another while out on walks or during play dates but rarely, if ever, have we seen such a strong bond develop between two of our residents," said the centre manager, Kaye Mughal.

Credit: Battersea’s Old Windsor centre

"It has been so special watching both dogs grow in confidence in each other’s company, particularly TJ who has really come out of his shell since Coral came into his life. They are an incredibly sweet pair and deserve to live happily ever after, together, in a loving home," Kaye added.

Staff are looking for potential owners who have already cared for a nervous dog, and the dogs' dream home would be somewhere quiet with a good-sized garden.

At 144 and 104 days respectively at the charity’s Old Windsor centre, both Coral and TJ have long since passed the average length of a 34 days stay for a Battersea dog. However, the charity has no time limit on an animal’s stay.

To find out more about Coral and TJ and other rescue dogs looking for love, please visit www.battersea.org.uk/dogs.