An Essex rave organiser has been slapped with a £10,000 fine for breaking Covid rules by staging an event attended by 200 people.

The 38-year-old advertised the rave in Theydon Bois on social media including information about how to get tickets.

When police arrived they seized music equipment and an electric generator and after some hostility the crowd co-operated with officers.

The organiser, who was playing music to the crowd, has 28 days to pay the fine or face court.

Laughing gas canisters found at the rave Credit: Essex Police

"In this case, the individual made a conscious decision to be involved in a blatant breach of the regulations, and therefore it was appropriate for us to take enforcement action," said Superintendent Nick Morris

"This unlicensed event took place at a time which we now know to be a point where positive coronavirus cases were beginning to rise. Unfortunately, that trend has continued and events such as this are unhelpful given how hard the people of Essex have worked to suppress the virus in our county," he added.