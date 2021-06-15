Play video

Video from Grenfell United

Adele thanked survivors' group Grenfell United and reminded the world how "no one has been held accountable" for the tower block fire that claimed 72 lives in West London.

In a special video released on the fourth anniversary of Grenfell tragedy, the singer said the inquiry was taking "way too long" and the whole country deserved justice.

"The trial is taking way too long and still no one has been held accountable for that night's events and yet Grenfell United are still out here fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve but their community deserve - the whole country deserves," Adele said.

"And for that I'd like to thank you - thank you for putting your pain aside for all these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the sort of personal consequences that has on you.

"I really hope that this time next year you will have the answers you need to finally be able to grieve together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong , we're all with you," the singer added.

The Grenfell Memorial Wall in the grounds of Kensington Aldridge Academy

The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented survivors and bereaved families from gathering together for months.

Grenfell United said: “Four years on and time has not made our loss any easier.

“We hear more damning evidence every week at the public inquiry showing us just how preventable the fire was – had they listened.

“Yet four years on, the Government are as determined as ever to avoid taking any meaningful action to prevent another Grenfell.

“We’re determined to keep the pressure on Government to break this cycle of inaction and indifference, and to confront those guilty parties that continue to show complete disregard to the safety of us all.