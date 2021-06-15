Nominations open for 2021 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

Play video

ITV News London has launched this year's search for a fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and we need your help.

It could be someone inspired by the late, great Captain Sir Tom Moore or perhaps a person who has dedicated years to raising money for good causes. Whatever their story, we'd love to hear about them! We're looking for the ITV News London Fundraiser of the Year and you just might know who that is.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during the pandemic crisis to help out their local community.

Whoever they are, we want to hear about them. Nominations can be put forward here.

This award is for an individual only and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday 13 August. Full terms and conditions can be found at itv.com.