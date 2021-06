Scotland fans without a ticket who come to London to watch their team’s Euro 2020 match with England risk creating a spike in coronavirus cases, Sadiq Khan has warned.

London's mayor repeated his plea Scottish fans to stay at home for the match on Friday evening unless they have a safe place to watch the game.

Mr Khan reiterated the warning of the risk of the Delta variant and asked supporters not to gather in the capital.

He said Scotland supporters will not be able to access their traditional meeting spot of Trafalgar Square as it will be used as a socially-distanced, ticketed fan zone for key workers, and pubs will have limited space due to coronavirus measures.

Scottish fans are renowned around the world for bringing a party atmosphere with them to the big tournaments but with Covid restrictions still in place on both sides of the border, the best thing for fans without tickets to the game or a safe place to watch it is to enjoy the game from Scotland and not come to London.

In an ideal world I would welcome the Tartan Army to London for this match with open arms, but with Covid cases increasing, and with so much at stake as we fight this awful virus, I’m afraid that it just cannot be this time, so the best thing to do is not to come to London and instead enjoy the game at home. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said the British Government continues to “advise fans without tickets to enjoy the match close to home and not travel to London unless you have somewhere already finalised to watch the game safely”.

Just over 20,000 fans will be allowed inside Wembley for the match and less than 1,000 in the Trafalgar Square fan zone.

The office of the London mayor said it is not possible to arrange a separate screening in the city to accommodate large numbers of fans from Scotland under current Covid-19 restrictions.