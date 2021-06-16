Euro 2020: Sadiq Khan warns of 'Covid risk' if Scotland fans gather in London
Scotland fans without a ticket who come to London to watch their team’s Euro 2020 match with England risk creating a spike in coronavirus cases, Sadiq Khan has warned.
London's mayor repeated his plea Scottish fans to stay at home for the match on Friday evening unless they have a safe place to watch the game.
Mr Khan reiterated the warning of the risk of the Delta variant and asked supporters not to gather in the capital.
He said Scotland supporters will not be able to access their traditional meeting spot of Trafalgar Square as it will be used as a socially-distanced, ticketed fan zone for key workers, and pubs will have limited space due to coronavirus measures.
UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said the British Government continues to “advise fans without tickets to enjoy the match close to home and not travel to London unless you have somewhere already finalised to watch the game safely”.
Just over 20,000 fans will be allowed inside Wembley for the match and less than 1,000 in the Trafalgar Square fan zone.
The office of the London mayor said it is not possible to arrange a separate screening in the city to accommodate large numbers of fans from Scotland under current Covid-19 restrictions.