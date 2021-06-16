How a walk in the park uncovered drugs and a gun in West London

Police patrolling a park in West London uncovered drugs and a gun after spotting two men acting suspiciously on a bench.

Plain clothes officers were walking through Southall Park on Tuesday afternoon when both men ran away. Police later caught up with them near Uxbridge Road.

The pair were found carrying 100 wraps of class A drugs along with a gun in a rucksack.

"Parks across London are increasingly busy as Covid restrictions ease and sun seekers come out to enjoy the outside space. Plain-clothed and uniformed officers are regularly out in parks and will continue to crack down on drug dealing, violence and other offences. I'd encourage anyone who has concerns while visiting our parks to speak to officers," said Acting Inspector Jake Albon-Massey.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one on suspicion of possession of a firearm.