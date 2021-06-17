London faces worst year for teenage killings since 2007, police warn

Play video

London is on track to suffer the worst year for teenage killings in more than a decade if youth violence continues at the current rate, the Met Police has warned.

Officers said that knife and gun violence could lead to the highest number of homicides among young people since 2007/2008, when 28 young people were killed.

Seventeen teenagers have been killed in London so far this year, even as serious violent offences declined by 22% and the overall murder rate is down over the past year, the Met said.

Suspects have been charged in 13 of the 17 investigations, in which 15 of the victims were killed with a knife and more than two-thirds were black, the force added.

By May of this year, 12 young people had been killed compared to 14 in the whole of 2020 while in June, three teenagers lost their lives in a single week as a result of knife and gun violence.

"The [teenage] deaths are not spread evenly across London and not spread demographically. 12 out of the 17 teenagers who have been killed are black," Commander Murray added.

"Whether you work in local authority or education or in communities - there's something we can all do," he added.

The Met said it planned to increase the amount of officers on the streets as well as patrols of open spaces, parks, bars and clubs this summer.

There will be "surge activity" in areas "known for serious violence and gang activity" and a robbery operation targeting suspects using e-scooters and mopeds to commit crimes.

The force has urged people in those communities to come forward with information to help prevent violence.

Lorraine Jones, whose son Dwayne Simpson was stabbed to death at the age of 20 as he tried to save a friend’s life in Brixton in 2014, said Londoners needed to speak up.

Pastor Lorraine Jones

She said: "Where's the value for life? These are children. Conversations need to happen, they need to happen in the home, they need to happen in the community because 99% somebody knows what's going on, which children are carrying these knives, which ones have become prey to these gang leaders. Somebody know something - a father, a sister, a brother, but they need to make that call"

Police admitted they still needed to "build trust" in communities to reduce crime but were confident this summer's operation would take knives, drugs and guns off London's streets.