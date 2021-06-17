Man rescued as fire tears through flats in Croydon at night

A man was rescued from burning flats in Croydon as flames tore through the building late on Wednesday night.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Sydenham Road and found the man in one of the ground floor flats.

The building was seriously damaged and pictures from the scene showed the first floor and roof destroyed.

Another person managed to leave the building before fire crews arrived.

"Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire in a flat on the first floor and flames coming from the roof. The fire produced a significant amount of smoke which was very visible in the surrounding area," said Leading Firefighter Ryan Senior-Ellison.