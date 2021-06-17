Sprit and colour of the Notting Hill Carnival come to Theatreland

Play video

The sprit and colour of the Notting Hill Carnival are coming to London's Theatreland. 'J'ouvert' is only the second show written by a black woman to make it to the West End.

"There should be no barriers to this, why shouldn't we be telling these stories - and more," said actor Sapphire Joy. And, as she told our reporter Martin Stew, writer Yasmin Joseph said there was a feeling what she was doing was "bold, new and different".