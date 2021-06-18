Large crowds of Scotland football fans gather despite warnings from Mayor and Metropolitan police
Thousands of Scotland supporters have descended on central London ahead of their side's Euro 2020 fixture against England. It's been estimated 20,000 fans have made their way to the capital to see their team play against the Lions for the first time in a mayor tournament in nearly 25 years.
Many members of the 'Tartan Army' who have travelled don't have a ticket to the match at Wembley stadium. It's caused some concern due to the potential Covid-19 risk posed by mass gatherings and a lack of social-distancing.
Speaking on LBC Radio, The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan implored those who wanted to head to Wembley without tickets to stay at home because of a lack of designated safe spaces to watch the iconic fixture.
It's a sentiment that's been echoed by the Metropolitan police who have said the night before the game they arrested two men, one of whom was arrested for indecent exposure in Hyde Park.
To try and combat any large gatherings, police have issued a section 35 dispersal order which means for a limited time officers can direct members of the public to leave a public space. The order has been issued until 3pm on Saturday 19th June.