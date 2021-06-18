Thousands of Scotland supporters have descended on central London ahead of their side's Euro 2020 fixture against England. It's been estimated 20,000 fans have made their way to the capital to see their team play against the Lions for the first time in a mayor tournament in nearly 25 years.

Many members of the 'Tartan Army' who have travelled don't have a ticket to the match at Wembley stadium. It's caused some concern due to the potential Covid-19 risk posed by mass gatherings and a lack of social-distancing.

Speaking on LBC Radio, The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan implored those who wanted to head to Wembley without tickets to stay at home because of a lack of designated safe spaces to watch the iconic fixture.

Please don't come to London unless you've got a ticket for the game or somewhere safe to watch it. Why? because of Covid-19 we've only got one fan zone. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

It's a sentiment that's been echoed by the Metropolitan police who have said the night before the game they arrested two men, one of whom was arrested for indecent exposure in Hyde Park.

We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game. Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, Metropolitan police

To try and combat any large gatherings, police have issued a section 35 dispersal order which means for a limited time officers can direct members of the public to leave a public space. The order has been issued until 3pm on Saturday 19th June.