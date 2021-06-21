Play video

London's battered night-time economy faces the real threat of "extinction" as clubs keep their doors closed for up to four more weeks, a nightclub manager has warned.

So-called 'Freedom Day' was delayed by the government until July 19 because of concerns over the rapidly-spreading Delta variant, first identified in India.

For nightclub owners it means more financial hardship and growing concern about whether businesses can survive.

"We've been closed since 22 March 2020, it's been 15 months. We feel completely forgotten," said Cuckoo Club manager, Luca Maggiora - who also painted a bleak future if he didn't get more support.

"Extinction - that's what the future holds for us, and for all the nightlife industry. It's not about surviving anymore, it's really about extinction," he said.

Debts at the The Cuckoo Club off Regent Street are close £1million and that's before the holiday in paying rent is added to the bill.

"For me, just for running costs insurance and service charge, we're talking £2,500-a-week, so around £150,000 since I closed - not to mention the rent," Luca said.

"The rent in the West End is anything from £7,000 to 10,000-a-week. So I'm in debt at the moment of around £700,000. Up to today they [the government] give us a grant of around £46,200... didn't even cover a month of expenses," he added.

The Prime Minister suggested it was "unlikely" the easing of lockdown restrictions would come before July 19.

When asked if easing could be brought forward, Boris Johnson pointed to the rise of Delta variant which is causing an increase in the number of people being taken to hospital.

Business owners said they were concerned future variants could cause further economic turmoil later in the year.

"Do I have absolute certainty there is not going to be another variant coming in November and we are going to have to be the one to have to shut down? That's what will kill us," said Luca.

"We need to employ all our staff back, we need to plan our winter which is for us the biggest season. We just can hope at this point," he added.

The government said nightclubs could access a business support package including one-off grants, monthly grants along with loan schemes, a business rates holiday, as well as the extended furlough scheme.