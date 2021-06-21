Britain's newest MP Sarah Green will be sworn in today following her surprise victory in the Chesham & Amersham by-election.

The Liberal Democrat is expected to be welcomed to Parliament by party leader Sir Ed Davey and his deputy Daisy Cooper.

Ms Green overturned a Conservative majority of more than 16,000 to win by 8,028 votes. The by-election followed the death of veteran Tory MP Dame Cheryl Gillan.

The Liberal Democrats campaign focussed heavily on local opposition to HS2 and the government's proposed planning reforms.

These reforms are nothing short of a developers' free-for-all. They would stop local communities from protecting cherished green spaces and do nothing for first-time buyers in areas like the Chilterns, who are desperate for home of their own. Sir Ed Davey MP, leader of the Liberal Democrats

Our policy very often was frankly mischaracterised. At no time has this proposal been about suddenly bricking over the countryside. Robert Buckland MP, Justice Secretary, speaking on BBC1

Labour hopes to capitalise on unease among Tory backbenchers in a debate in the Commons calling for changes to the proposed planning rules to allow communities to object.