The mother of a man shot dead by a pair of assassins in a case of mistaken identity said they ruined their own lives as well as her family's.

In her first interview, Ann Marie Wilson told ITV News London she was still trying to process what happened to Chad Gordon after so many lives were changed forever.

She told reporter Antoine Allen: "It's not just our life they have ruined they've ruined their own life, they ruined their family's life. Don't do it. No matter what the problem is you need to revenge leave it to the police let them do their job - that's what they're there for."

On May 18 last year, the gunmen, armed with a 9mm handgun, went to Wiltshire Gardens in Haringey, north London, where Mr Gordon lived with his grandmother and aunt.

They knocked on the front door and fired instantly when it was opened by Mr Gordon. A bullet struck him in the face, causing catastrophic injuries.

The shooting was said to have been in retribution for the death of the killers’ friend who had been stabbed five days before.

However, Mason Sani-Semedo and Cameron Robinson went to the wrong address and shot Chad Gordon instead.

"I didn't want to know who they were - I didn't want to know anything about them, what they look like - I want to get rid of them I don't want to give them the satisfaction of me sitting there crossing off every year. I'm just trying to get over the fact of them being sentenced," Ann Marie Wilson said.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, north London, and Robinson, 20, of Dagenham, were found guilty of murder and possession of a gun with intent.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, jailed the pair for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

CCTV footage shows Cameron Robinson and Mason Sani-Samedo en route to Wiltshire Gardens on a moped

"What makes it more bearable is that they got more sentence than the age he was when they killed him," said Chad's mum.

"What do I do now? Do I try and build and carry on? Even the 29 years and they come out, they can still have some kind of life. My son will never have that. He's not had a girlfriend. He's tried to look for a job. He's got none of that now and that's pain, hurt, anger.

"Over the past six months the anger has died down because I can't live with the anger I have - it's not good for his memory. He would want me to remember him as the happy chappy," she added.

During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said it was a “carefully planned” attack, apart from one essential aspect – the address.

Afterwards, the moped and clothes were burned on a bonfire on the Walthamstow marshes.

The life of Chad will be remembered by Haringey Council with a new autism campus.

Haringey Opportunities Project will provide day services for residents with Complex Learning Disabilities and Autism in a newly refurbished building.

#ActuallyHaringey is designed to deliver early help provision to address the needs of adults with autism, and those approaching adulthood and their support networks.

The service was co-designed and developed with autistic residents and community groups.