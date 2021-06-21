A north London man broke past security and ran from court after being told he was going to jail.

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, escaped Wood Green Crown Court after climbing out the dock and breaking a protective screen moments after being sentenced for dangerous driving.

The judge told Oloyowang he would be going to jail for ten months but he managed to flee, leaving a security guard slightly injured.

Police say he is still on the run and anyone who spots him should call 999 immediately. He is described as:

Black, 6ft 1in tall

Heavy build

Short dark hair

Clean shaven when he was last seen

Oloyowang has not been seen since vanishing on June 4th. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, reference 5033/04JUN.