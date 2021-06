Play video

For 100 years the Becontree Estate in Dagenham has been home to 100,000 people. It is the biggest council estate in the country and at one point was the biggest in Europe. And to celebrate its milestone photography students from Barking and Dagenham College who live there are capturing what they see. Sam Holder reports on the community spirit in a community project.