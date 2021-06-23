Play video

In 1948, HMS Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex with 500 migrants from the Caribbean on board, invited here to work after the Second World War. Windrush Day celebrates their contribution in the UK. Two women whose parents were part of that generation have written a guide book on London's Black history to highlight their achievements - along with a walk and talk to highlight how history is all over London.