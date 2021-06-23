Sadiq Khan is holding a special summit in London this Friday to help speed up the rollout of the Covid jab.

London's Mayor is bringing together health, community, faith and business leaders for the London Vaccine Summit "making sure every possible avenue is taken to accelerate the rollout," Mr Khan said.

He added that all Londoners should take up both doses of the vaccine "as soon as possible".

According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics 56% Londoners are fully vaccinated. The figure lags behind the figure for England at 67%.

The government has opened vaccine appointments to everyone over the age of 18 in England in an attempt to get as high a level of vaccination as possible before the planned easing of lockdown restrictions on July 19.

The UK has recorded its highest number of daily confirmed Covid cases since February 6.

As of Wednesday, there has been a further 16,135 positive Covid tests, the government said.

It also said a further 19 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 128,027.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.