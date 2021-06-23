Peter Crouch returns! Former England player back at Dulwich Hamlet as Director

Peter Crouch is back at the club where he made his professional debut after being appointed to the board of Dulwich Hamlet FC.

The former England international played at the South London club on loan from Tottenham aged just 17.

His playing career ended in Burnley in 2019 where he retired at the end of his contract.

"I'm taking it seriously," Crouch told Dulwich Hamlet supporters. "This is people's lives and people's livelihoods. I'm not here to mess about - I'm here to enjoy it definitely but I'm here to make an impact and hopefully you can get behind that as well.

Peter Crouch pictured early in his career at Dulwich Hamlet FC Credit: Facebook/Dulwich Hamlet FC

Peter Crouch's playing career also included spells at Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Aston Villa and Liverpool. He was capped 42 times by England, scoring 22 goals for his country.

In 2018 Dulwich Hamlet returned to Champion Hill after winning a fight to return to its historic home.

The club was evicted after a dispute with owners early but the club confirmed a new agreement had been reached after talks between Dulwich Hamlet, Southwark Council and Meadow Partners.

Dulwich Hamlet has been playing football at Champion Hill for more than 80 years.