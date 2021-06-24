Play video

Video courtesy of Good Morning Britain

Wearing a face mask on London Underground "might make sense" even if all legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted on July 19, a Cabinet minister said.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told ITV's Good Morning Britain there was a "separate question" about whether "there may be some guidance that on certain settings like the (London) Underground it might make sense to still wear it".

"That's obviously a judgment we will take at the time, but the objective in this final stage is to remove the legal requirement to have one," Mr Eustice added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the "data looks good" in order to allow the removal of the remaining restrictions, Mr Eustice said.

Experts have warned that some measures, such as the use of face masks, could be required in order to manage levels of coronavirus in the community.

Downing Street said the Government "do want" to be able to get rid of as many curbs on freedom as possible.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "All I can say is that we continue to consider the latest data and we will take a final decision in due course.

"It is entirely right to say we do want to remove as many restrictions as are safe to do so once we take the steps to Step 4."

The UK has recorded its highest number of daily confirmed Covid cases since February 6.

As of Wednesday, there has been a further 16,135 positive Covid tests, the government said.

It also said a further 19 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 128,027.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.