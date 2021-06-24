Grenfell boss challenged on alleged ‘concealment and half truth’ with residents

Tap above to watch video coverage of the Grenfell Inquiry

The former boss of the Grenfell Tower management organisation has been challenged over whether it engaged in alleged “concealment and half truth” with concerned residents following a 2010 fire at the west London block of flats.

Giving evidence to a public inquiry into the building’s deadly 2017 fire, Robert Black, former chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), said he was left “upset” and “can’t explain” communications with residents who were not given information on faults in its smoke ventilation system.

The inquiry heard that Grenfell Tower Leaseholder Association (GTLA) wrote to Mr Black in September 2010 raising safety concerns in the wake of a fire at the 24-storey block in April 2010.

Residents called for an “independent investigation” into safety and requested details on what work had been done towards the repair of fire safety equipment.

The inquiry heard that in May 2010, a report by maintenance engineers RGE on Grenfell’s smoke vent systems said that “due to the spring force on the inlet dampers the actuators are not reliable and may not operate on every activation”.

It noted the system was generally in “good operational order” and was capable of being maintained for the next five years “apart from the inlet dampers”.

Mr Black said he had never seen the document and agreed that residents were entitled to see it, but could not explain why they were not shown it.

“Is it the case that this wasn’t provided to them because it would have confirmed exactly what it was that the GTLA suspected, namely that the AOV (automatic opening vents) system was not working properly?” Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked.

“I would never agree to that, if it’s not working, it’s not working,” Mr Black replied.

The inquiry heard that his colleague, Anthony Parkes, replied to the GTLA, saying in a letter that “the fire alarm was functioning and that the vents were working at the time of the fire”.

He added: “The smoke vent opened on a specific floor, but the seal to the smoke vents on other floors leaked.

“This would not have been so serious if the fire brigade turned on the manual smoke vent fan, which would have drawn smoke away.

“Regrettably, this did not happen as officers who attended did not know how it worked.”

He added that the TMO was looking at upgrading the smoke vent system to work automatically when the alarm sounded, adding that “the only issue identified was the loose seals to the smoke vents on other floors”.

Mr Millett asked if Mr Black agreed that these parts of the letter, which made no mention of the May 2010 maintenance report, were “really an exercise in concealment and half truth”.

Mr Black responded: “I’m not sure… I hadn’t seen the report you showed me, it’s never been presented to me.”

He said he was “confused” and that he was not sure if Mr Parkes had read the maintenance report.

Mr Millett alleged that “it looks like an attempt to blame the fire brigade rather than the state of the AOV, doesn’t it?”

“I’m sort of upset reading this and can’t explain it,” Mr Black said.

He said that he was not aware that an August 2011 report from RGE, which Mr Black said “could not guarantee conformity of the AOV with fire regulations and that the actuation system was not fit for purpose and it needed to be replaced in order to make the system compliant”.

The inquiry has previously heard that a bin fire at Grenfell Tower in April 2010 exposed some concerns with AOVs, and the London Fire Brigade issued a deficiency notice four years later stating that approximately a quarter of the vents in parts of the building were not working. A new system was installed in 2016.

Mr Millett asked: “Do you agree with me that that meant that Grenfell Tower did not have a fully functioning AOV system between 2010 and 2016?”

“Based on what you’re telling me, yes,” Mr Black replied.

“Despite the fact that the GTLA had raised this very problem after the April 2010 fire?” Mr Millett continued.

“I accept that,” Mr Black said.