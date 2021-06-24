Important new school rule from pupil, 8, made headteacher for the week

Play video

A pupil made headteacher for the week added an important school rule as he took on his new role at Parkwood Primary in North London.

Chayce Pearson, 8, began his temporary new position after raising the most money in a school read-a-thon.

Chayce has autism and one of his key changes was to add the rule of accepting people's differences.

List of school rules at Parkwood Primary School

The schoolboy turned headteacher believes autism is his superpower because "I'm different to normal people," he said.

During his time in the headteacher's office Chayce handed out awards and suggested the whole school deserved a lolly.

Chayce's mum, Charlotte said the experience had a big impact and made him much more confident. "There was a time we didn't think Chayce would speak or be able to read or make friends or interact. So this is mind-blowing, even now," said Charlotte.

During his time as headteacher Chayce wrote agendas, took assemblies and important phone calls a job which normally falls to Jim Williamson.

"I'll be back... Looking forward to it! But it's been a pleasure with Chayce taking some of the responsibility off my shoulders," Jim said.