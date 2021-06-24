London dominates areas of low Covid vaccinations

The top 19 local authority areas in England with the lowest proportion of adults aged 50 and over to be fully vaccinated are all in London.

Latest figures from NHS England show the lowest percentage is for Westminster (64.3%), followed by the City of London (66.3%), Camden (68.9%) and Kensington & Chelsea (70.9%).

The areas of London estimated to have the highest percentage of over-50s fully vaccinated are Bromley (91.7%), Richmond upon Thames (91.6%) and Sutton (90.4%).

All figures are for vaccinations delivered up to June 20.

Graphic showing people aged 50 & over who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The figures have been published by NHS England, and come ahead of a summit meeting in London on Friday to discuss how to boost vaccine take-up in the capital.

The summit will be attended by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Government vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, regional medical director for London Vin Diwakar and others.